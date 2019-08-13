UMB Bank N A MO Sells 7,580 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Buckingham Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. 35,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.85. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $6,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,047 shares of company stock valued at $31,898,938 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

