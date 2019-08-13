UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 219.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 53,812 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 443,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 199,502 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. 788,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44.

