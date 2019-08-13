United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 481 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $205.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

