United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.