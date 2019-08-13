United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 3,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,766. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

