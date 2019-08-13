United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 86,410,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,834,297. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.