United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,817,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,681,000 after acquiring an additional 169,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,482,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,267,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,211,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 196,219 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,176,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. 1,567,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,140. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

