United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 576.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $5,002,668.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,881,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 148,830 shares of company stock valued at $18,711,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 105,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,823. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.