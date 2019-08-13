UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,052 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,265,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $308,695,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.44. 205,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.38. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

