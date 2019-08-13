UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,335. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

