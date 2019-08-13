Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLED. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $190.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Universal Display from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.46.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,745. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $218.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $6,183,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 14,076 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $2,465,552.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,393.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,801 shares of company stock worth $34,646,297. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

