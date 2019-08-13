V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Tops $5.08 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. V-ID has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, V-ID has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.70 or 0.04351704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000959 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,699,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,998,424 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

