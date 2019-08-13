V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 209,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 194,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.20. 2,065,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,321. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

