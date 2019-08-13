VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.15. VALEO/S shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 11,554 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VALEO/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.