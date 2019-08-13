Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Shares Down 3.9%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 4,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 41,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61.

About Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)

Value Partners Group Limited is an asset management holding company. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on November 10, 2006 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands with an additional office in Central, Hong Kong.

