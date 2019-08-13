ValuEngine Lowers Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

FLO stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

