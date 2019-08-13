Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 344,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,266. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

