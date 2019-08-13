Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $26.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 77,225 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.16. 3,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

