Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 610.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $69.48 and a 1-year high of $91.72.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

