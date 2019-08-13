Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,415,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,227 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $74,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

