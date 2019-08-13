Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. 497,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,202. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

