Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 5.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. 49,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

