VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) Trading Up 0.3%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP)’s stock price were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $37.47, approximately 2,772 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.