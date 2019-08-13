Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Insider Kurt Ogden Purchases 15,000 Shares

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) insider Kurt Ogden purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 36,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.33. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 91,270 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 2,755,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $5,982,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 707,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 241,006 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.