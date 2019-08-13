Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. ValuEngine cut Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 437,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,609. Verisign has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $221.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

