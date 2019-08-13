Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.80

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.80 and last traded at C$19.85, with a volume of 1124085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total value of C$270,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,104,361.08. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$124,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,085,984.80. Insiders have sold 20,699 shares of company stock worth $584,089 in the last 90 days.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

