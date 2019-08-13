VersaBank (TSE:VB) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.88, approximately 4,947 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.11.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.74 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that VersaBank will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

About VersaBank (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.