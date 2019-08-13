Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $216,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 358.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $19,861,943.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,719 shares in the company, valued at $38,472,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,755 shares of company stock worth $32,584,144. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.92. 6,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

