VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 853,467 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.18% of VF worth $408,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VF by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 558,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,406,000 after buying an additional 543,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in VF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,833,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in VF by 106.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 766,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 395,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VF by 8,591.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 368,038 shares during the last quarter.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.66. 13,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

