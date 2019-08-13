Village Farms International (OTCMKTS:VFFIF) Trading Up 8.2%

Village Farms International Inc (OTCMKTS:VFFIF)’s share price was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, approximately 901,324 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 350,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13.

Village Farms International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VFFIF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

