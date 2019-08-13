Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in First Horizon National by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 140,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 63,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $622,236.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 110,511 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,769,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,854.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

