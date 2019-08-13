Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 5,500 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Scholastic worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Scholastic by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 198,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.84. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.80 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHL. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.