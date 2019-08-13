Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Burney Co. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 106,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 45.4% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 230,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $149,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $340,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $174,176.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,027 shares of company stock valued at $809,879 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGRC. Sidoti increased their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

