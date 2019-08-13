Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,137. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $347.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.