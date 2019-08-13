Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $845.42 per share, with a total value of $30,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,392. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $8.05 on Tuesday, reaching $668.00. 2,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $756.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $409.00 and a 1 year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.