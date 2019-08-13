Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 496,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 10.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 142.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1,894.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.