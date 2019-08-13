Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,416. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.28 per share, with a total value of $1,085,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

