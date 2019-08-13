Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

