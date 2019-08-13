Vislink Technologies (VISL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%.

Shares of VISL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 636,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45. Vislink Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

