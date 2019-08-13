Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) is One Tusk Investment Partners LP’s Largest Position

One Tusk Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Vistra Energy comprises about 17.2% of One Tusk Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. One Tusk Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Vistra Energy worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Burke acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $31.00 price objective on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 409,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,694. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,129.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

