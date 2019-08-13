Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,050 at Berenberg Bank

Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

VTC stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,100 ($14.37). 8,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,098.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $498.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other Vitec Group news, insider Ian P. McHoul bought 5,000 shares of Vitec Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £56,800 ($74,219.26). Also, insider Richard Tyson purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, for a total transaction of £29,830.96 ($38,979.43).

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

