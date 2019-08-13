VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,993 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of VMware by 24.1% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 321,276 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of VMware by 3.9% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 122,873 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.35. 8,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $462,907.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.