Wagners (ASX:WGN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.52 ($1.08) and last traded at A$1.55 ($1.10), 121,143 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.58 ($1.12).

The stock has a market cap of $250.13 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.82.

About Wagners (ASX:WGN)

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services, and New Generation Building Materials. The Construction Materials and Services segment provides cement, flyash, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and reinforcing steel.

