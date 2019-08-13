Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $72.21. 6,698,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

