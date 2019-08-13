Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $4,648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,791,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

