Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after buying an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,218,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,794,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,445,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,120,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,811,994. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

