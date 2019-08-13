Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 585 Shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index accounts for 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,965,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,003,000 after purchasing an additional 941,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,453,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,324,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the 1st quarter valued at $6,366,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,333 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. 773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 12-month low of $791.37 and a 12-month high of $887.23.

