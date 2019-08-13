Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,621 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,475 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.12. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

