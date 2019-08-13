Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after buying an additional 5,639,712 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $118,918,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after buying an additional 1,031,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.77. 3,186,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.61.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

