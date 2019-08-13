Waltonchain Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00014214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Coinnest. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $63.90 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.25 or 0.01952436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00056938 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,146,962 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Allbit, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Coinnest, COSS, Huobi, DragonEX, Binance, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

